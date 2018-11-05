Citigroup Cuts TreeHouse Foods (THS) Price Target to $55.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.27. 266,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,998. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 248.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $3,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 733,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.