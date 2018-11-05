Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

NYSE:C opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

