Citigroup Initiates Coverage on FMC (FMC)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

NYSE FMC opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

In other FMC news, COO Mark Douglas acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.13 per share, with a total value of $366,052.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne acquired 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,018.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,631.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FMC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,528,000 after acquiring an additional 158,579 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 8,449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $17,848,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

