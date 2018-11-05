Citigroup Lowers Bunge (BG) Price Target to $82.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

