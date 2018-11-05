Citigroup Trims Capital One Financial (COF) Target Price to $105.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of COF opened at $87.27 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 518.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

