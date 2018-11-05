Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,924,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $152,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 120.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,477.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,711.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

