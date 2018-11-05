Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 16,945 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3,249.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,090,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,840,000 after acquiring an additional 900,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,231,000 after acquiring an additional 603,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 551,075 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

