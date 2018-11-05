Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $4,630,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,411 shares of company stock worth $21,318,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $143.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

Shares of EW opened at $152.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $100.85 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

