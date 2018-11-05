Clorox Co (CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.92.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $131.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, EVP Linda J. Rendle sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $56,658.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $130,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.47. 35,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,947. Clorox has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.