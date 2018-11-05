Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cloud Peak Energy operates as a producer of low sulfur, high quality, sub-bituminous coal in the United States. It owns and operates three surface coal mines in the Powder River Basin named: Antelope, Cordero Rojo and the Spring Creek Mine. The Antelope Mine and Cordero Rojo Mine are located in Wyoming and the Spring Creek Mine is located near Decker, Montana. The company is headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming. “

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLD. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. MKM Partners set a $2.00 target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. 388,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,706. The company has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 96,069 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloud Peak Energy (CLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.