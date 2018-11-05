CM Finance (CMFN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CM Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CM Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CM Finance stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,930. CM Finance has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The investment management company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.54. CM Finance had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 million. Equities analysts expect that CM Finance will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CM Finance stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CM Finance as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

