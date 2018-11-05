Cogeco (CGO) PT Raised to C$99.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE:CGO opened at C$64.14 on Friday. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of C$57.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.87.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the communication and media businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

