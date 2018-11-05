Colony Capital (CLNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of CLNY stock remained flat at $$5.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 185,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,408. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Colony Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $198,709,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,070,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,457,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,604,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,506,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

