Comcast (CMCSA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 9.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,669,961,000 after buying an additional 7,812,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Comcast by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after buying an additional 6,893,674 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $147,520,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $147,645,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

