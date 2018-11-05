Comerica Bank Has $15.74 Million Stake in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Praxair were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,676,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,596 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxair during the 2nd quarter worth $152,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,726,000 after purchasing an additional 688,418 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,506,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,221,000 after purchasing an additional 571,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Praxair by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,864,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,973,000 after buying an additional 321,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PX opened at $164.50 on Monday. Praxair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $169.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Praxair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

