Comerica Bank Sells 24,657 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of International Paper worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,831,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 66.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,867,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,259,000 after purchasing an additional 745,170 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4,805.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 733,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 718,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 130.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 362,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 269,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,814. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

