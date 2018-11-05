Comerica Bank Sells 25,126 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 354.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 75.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in American Tower by 311.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,908,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,487,882.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $25,594,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,318 shares of company stock valued at $30,810,385. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

