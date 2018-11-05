Commerce Bank Has $24.12 Million Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BB&T were worth $24,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BB&T by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,098,000 after buying an additional 4,304,522 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BB&T by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,666,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BB&T by 732.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 553,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 486,685 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

NYSE:BBT opened at $49.17 on Monday. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

BBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.