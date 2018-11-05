Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,081,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $46,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $41.98 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

