Commerce Bank Sells 30,433 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $165,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $120.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.03 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

