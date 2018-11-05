Commerzbank Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €94.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.61 ($94.90).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €60.16 ($69.95) on Thursday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 12-month high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.