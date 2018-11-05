Commerzbank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) a €37.50 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.04 ($40.75).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €31.88 ($37.07) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12 month low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 12 month high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

