Commerzbank Analysts Give Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) a €5.30 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €3.90 ($4.53) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.99 ($4.64).

O2D opened at €3.38 ($3.93) on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 12-month high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

