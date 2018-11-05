Commodity Ad Network (CDX) Tops One Day Volume of $432.00

Commodity Ad Network (CURRENCY:CDX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Commodity Ad Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Commodity Ad Network has a market capitalization of $271,365.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of Commodity Ad Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Commodity Ad Network has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Commodity Ad Network Profile

Commodity Ad Network’s launch date was August 23rd, 2017. Commodity Ad Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,550,000 tokens. Commodity Ad Network’s official Twitter account is @commodityadnet. The official website for Commodity Ad Network is commodityadnetwork.com.

Commodity Ad Network Token Trading

Commodity Ad Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Commodity Ad Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Commodity Ad Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Commodity Ad Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

