Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the period.

Shares of ESXB opened at $8.70 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

ESXB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

