Comparing Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR) & Aetna (AET)

Advanzeon Solutions (OTCMKTS:CHCR) and Aetna (NYSE:AET) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Advanzeon Solutions has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aetna has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Aetna shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Advanzeon Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aetna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aetna pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Advanzeon Solutions does not pay a dividend. Aetna pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Advanzeon Solutions and Aetna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanzeon Solutions N/A N/A N/A Aetna 5.99% 20.78% 6.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanzeon Solutions and Aetna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanzeon Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Aetna 0 7 3 0 2.30

Aetna has a consensus price target of $202.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Aetna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aetna is more favorable than Advanzeon Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanzeon Solutions and Aetna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanzeon Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aetna $60.54 billion 1.08 $1.90 billion $9.86 20.28

Aetna has higher revenue and earnings than Advanzeon Solutions.

Summary

Aetna beats Advanzeon Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanzeon Solutions

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. provides managed care services in the behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy management fields in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's managed care operations include administrative service agreements, fee-for-service agreements, and capitation contracts. Its programs and services comprise integrated behavioral healthcare and pharmacy management services; management of prescription drugs on an at-risk basis; analytic services for medical and pharmacy claims; case management/utilization review services; administrative services management; preferred provider network development; management and physician advisor reviews; and overall care management services. The company also offers outpatient programs, such as counseling or therapy; intermediate care programs, such as intensive outpatient programs and partial hospitalization services; inpatient programs; and crisis intervention services through psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, other licensed healthcare professionals, psychiatric hospitals, general medical facilities, residential treatment centers, and other treatment facilities. It serves commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, and Children's Health Insurance Program health plans, as well as self-insured companies and unions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. in January 2014. Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc. operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis. It also provides point-of-service, preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization, and indemnity benefit plans, as well as health savings accounts and consumer-directed health plans. In addition, this segment offers Medicare and Medicaid products and services, as well as other medical products, such as medical management and data analytics services, medical stop loss insurance, workers' compensation administrative services, and products that provide access to its provider networks in select geographies. The Group Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including group term life insurance, voluntary spouse and dependent term life insurance, group universal life insurance, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance; disability insurance products; and long-term care insurance products, which provide the benefits to cover the cost of care in private home settings, adult day care, assisted living, or nursing facilities. The Large Case Pensions segment manages various retirement products comprising pension and annuity products primarily for tax-qualified pension plans. The company provides its products and services to employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. Aetna Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

