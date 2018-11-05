Comparing Delcath Systems (DCTHD) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTHD) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group $15.90 million 2.43 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -1.67

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delcath Systems and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus target price of $3.55, suggesting a potential upside of 162.96%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems N/A N/A N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group -71.14% -34.58% -25.64%

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Delcath Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc. is a late-stage clinical development company with early commercial activity in Europe focused on cancers of the liver. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company developing its product, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS). The Company’s system delivers and filters melphalan hydrochloride, which is marketed as a device under the trade name Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT). The Company’s focus is on the execution of the clinical development program (CDP) in ocular melanoma liver metastases (mOM), intrahepatic cholangiocarncinoma (ICC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC or primary liver) and other cancers that are metastatic to the liver.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

