Comparing Hanger (HNGR) & Biocorrx (BICX)

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) and Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hanger and Biocorrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanger N/A N/A N/A Biocorrx -866.55% -241.46% -882.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hanger and Biocorrx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanger 0 1 0 0 2.00 Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanger currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.87%. Given Hanger’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hanger is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanger and Biocorrx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biocorrx $650,000.00 31.17 -$29.70 million N/A N/A

Hanger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biocorrx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Hanger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biocorrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hanger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hanger beats Biocorrx on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment procures and distributes O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; and develops specialized rehabilitation technologies and provides evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of May 14, 2018, the company owned and operated approximately 800 patient care clinics in the United States. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. The company distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant. It is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX102, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. The company distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

