Comparing McDermott International (MDR) and Paul Mueller (MUEL)

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for McDermott International and Paul Mueller, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International 1 3 1 0 2.00 Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A

McDermott International currently has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 202.18%. Given McDermott International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McDermott International is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Risk & Volatility

McDermott International has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McDermott International and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International 2.05% 8.40% 3.03% Paul Mueller -0.94% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of McDermott International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of McDermott International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McDermott International and Paul Mueller’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International $2.98 billion 0.53 $178.54 million $1.92 4.55 Paul Mueller $167.96 million 0.21 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

McDermott International has higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller.

Summary

McDermott International beats Paul Mueller on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The company's customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures processing equipment for use in dairy farms; and various applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment offers biopharmaceutical equipment, pure water equipment, and thermal energy storage equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment to industrial customers. The Field Fabrication segment provides field-erected tanks and vessels, equipment installation, process piping, retrofit and/or repair of process systems, and turnkey design and construction of processing plants. Its products are used in sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment includes the delivery of products to customers, and backhauls of materials and components. This segment also offers contract carriage services for third parties. Paul Mueller Company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

