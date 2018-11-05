Comparing Santa Fe Financial (SFEF) and Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Santa Fe Financial does not pay a dividend. Colliers International Group pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.7% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Santa Fe Financial and Colliers International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial 2.60% -0.31% 0.37% Colliers International Group 2.96% 31.08% 5.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Colliers International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $57.43 million 0.85 $1.49 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.28 billion 1.13 $49.31 million $3.02 22.51

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Santa Fe Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

