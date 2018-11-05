Comparing WMIH (COOP) & Its Peers

WMIH (NASDAQ: COOP) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare WMIH to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WMIH and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 118.42 WMIH Competitors $4.39 billion $643.50 million 16.37

WMIH’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.44% 18.07% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.69% -56.76% -7.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WMIH and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 1 1 1 0 2.00 WMIH Competitors 202 803 1036 49 2.45

WMIH presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.75%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.34%. Given WMIH’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WMIH is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WMIH has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s rivals have a beta of 1.73, indicating that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WMIH rivals beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

