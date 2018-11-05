Comparing Yuhe International (YUII) & Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) and Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Yuhe International alerts:

This table compares Yuhe International and Sanderson Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A Sanderson Farms 5.29% 9.41% 7.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yuhe International and Sanderson Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sanderson Farms $3.34 billion 0.71 $279.74 million $12.30 8.41

Sanderson Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Yuhe International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Sanderson Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Sanderson Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yuhe International and Sanderson Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuhe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanderson Farms 2 6 2 0 2.00

Sanderson Farms has a consensus price target of $98.22, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Sanderson Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanderson Farms is more favorable than Yuhe International.

Dividends

Sanderson Farms pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Yuhe International does not pay a dividend. Sanderson Farms pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Sanderson Farms beats Yuhe International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yuhe International Company Profile

Yuhe International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock. The company has 43 breeder farms with 28 in operation and 3 hatcheries with a total annual capacity of 3.15 million sets of breeders and 160 hatchers. It serves integrated chicken companies, broiler raising companies, and individual broiler raisers through third party distributors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. Sanderson Farms, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuhe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuhe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.