Condor Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,275,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,250,000 after purchasing an additional 235,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 172,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 712,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,139,000 after purchasing an additional 396,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

