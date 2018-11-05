Conifer (CNFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conifer alerts:

CNFR opened at $5.55 on Monday. Conifer has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, President Brian J. Roney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,564.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNFR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Conifer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.