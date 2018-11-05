ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,686,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $395,894,000 after acquiring an additional 535,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

NYSE:COP opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

