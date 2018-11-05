Consolidated Edison (ED) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE ED traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.04. 1,892,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 70,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 92,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

