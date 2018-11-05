Continental AG (CON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €191.54 ($222.72).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. equinet set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($253.49) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of ETR CON traded down €4.20 ($4.88) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €144.55 ($168.08). 814,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 1 year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

