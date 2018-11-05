Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Shares of CLR opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $970,474,000 after buying an additional 2,170,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,729,000 after buying an additional 256,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 269.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,673,000 after buying an additional 1,032,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Continental Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,146,000 after buying an additional 226,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2,976.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 825,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after buying an additional 798,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

