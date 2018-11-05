ContractNet (CNET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $624.00

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded up 54.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, ContractNet has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ContractNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. ContractNet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $624.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00256036 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.14 or 0.10323663 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ContractNet

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. The official website for ContractNet is contractnet.com. The official message board for ContractNet is medium.com/@contractnetlabs. ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContractNet Coin Trading

ContractNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContractNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContractNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

