Contrasting BioSolar (BSRC) and Raven Industries (RAVN)

BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) and Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Raven Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioSolar and Raven Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSolar 0 0 0 0 N/A Raven Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Raven Industries has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.89%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than BioSolar.

Dividends

Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BioSolar does not pay a dividend. Raven Industries pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

BioSolar has a beta of -4.05, indicating that its share price is 505% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raven Industries has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSolar and Raven Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSolar N/A N/A -$2.78 million N/A N/A Raven Industries $377.32 million 4.24 $41.02 million $1.14 39.05

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than BioSolar.

Profitability

This table compares BioSolar and Raven Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSolar N/A N/A -730.00% Raven Industries 13.69% 18.75% 15.89%

Summary

Raven Industries beats BioSolar on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc. develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products. The company was formerly known as BioSolar Labs, Inc. and changed its name to BioSolar, Inc. in June 2006. BioSolar, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc., a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, injection systems, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform; and services comprise high-speed in-field Internet connectivity and cloud-based data management. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for geomembrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products directly to end-customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers in the aerospace/defense, radar, and lighter-than-air markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

