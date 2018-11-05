Contrasting Computer Task Group (CTG) and Modsys International (MDSYF)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and Modsys International (OTCMKTS:MDSYF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modsys International has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Computer Task Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Modsys International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Modsys International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 0.62% 5.13% 2.84% Modsys International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Computer Task Group and Modsys International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modsys International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Computer Task Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.88%. Given Computer Task Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Computer Task Group is more favorable than Modsys International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Task Group and Modsys International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.22 $800,000.00 $0.22 20.77 Modsys International $10.98 million 2.34 -$12.18 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Modsys International.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Modsys International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Modsys International

ModSys International Ltd. develops and markets enterprise legacy information technology (IT) modernization solutions and services worldwide. Its technologies and services allow businesses to migrate from their legacy mainframe and distributed IT infrastructures to modern environments and programming languages. The company's activities include the conversion of legacy mainframe applications written in COBOL, CA GEN, Natural, and PL/1 to Java and C# code; conversion of legacy databases, such as IDMS, ADABAS, VSAM, IMS, and ICL to SQL Server, Oracle, and DB2 environments; and selling data mirroring software that allows companies to integrate legacy databases with modern relational databases on a routine/ongoing basis enabling data share across an organization without migration. It also provides professional services comprising project management of migrations, understanding and mapping of the applications, testing, remediation, and ongoing monitoring and management of the environments. ModSys International Ltd. offers its modernization solutions directly to customers, as well as through its strategic partners, including system integrators and other software vendors. The company was formerly known as BluePhoenix Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to ModSys International Ltd. in January 2015. ModSys International Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

