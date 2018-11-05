Contrasting Cytosorbents (CTSO) & Biostage (BSTG)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

This table compares Cytosorbents and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -74.60% -100.51% -51.13% Biostage N/A -346.45% -178.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Biostage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $15.15 million 20.14 -$8.46 million ($0.32) -30.31 Biostage $80,000.00 211.92 -$11.91 million N/A N/A

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Volatility and Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.