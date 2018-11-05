Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

CTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:CTB opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $737.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

