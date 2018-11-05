Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ResMed worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,082.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 445,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,135,000 after purchasing an additional 223,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 260,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 176,589 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 174,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 151,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

RMD stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $81.52 and a one year high of $116.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.66 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $63,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $206,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,060 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.