Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 124,710 SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX opened at $81.85 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.80%.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $57,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,732.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 370,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,495,099 and sold 8,609 shares valued at $735,256. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

