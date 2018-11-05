Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $14.08 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,629,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,768,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 383,754 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,537,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,226,000 after acquiring an additional 355,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,606,000 after acquiring an additional 354,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

