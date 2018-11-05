Cormark Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2018 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of TU opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 8.9% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,895,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,215,000 after acquiring an additional 237,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TELUS by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,391,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,512,000 after acquiring an additional 251,243 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 141,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

