Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 205,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $80.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $2,698,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,370,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 10,402 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $811,460.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $76.91 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

