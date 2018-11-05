CorVel (CRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.47

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.47 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 1104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get CorVel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $58,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $76,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,274 shares of company stock worth $5,651,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CorVel (CRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.47” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/corvel-crvl-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-61-47.html.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.