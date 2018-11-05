CottonCoin (COTN) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

CottonCoin (CURRENCY:COTN) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, CottonCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CottonCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CottonCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $82.00 worth of CottonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CottonCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00258157 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $661.85 or 0.10299997 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CottonCoin

CottonCoin’s total supply is 5,713,702 coins. CottonCoin’s official Twitter account is @CottonCoin. The official website for CottonCoin is cottonco.in.

Buying and Selling CottonCoin

CottonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CottonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CottonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CottonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CottonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CottonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.